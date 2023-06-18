Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 0.61.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $146.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
