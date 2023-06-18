Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $146.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.