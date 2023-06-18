Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TARO stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $146.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

