Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Edward Jones cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

PayPal stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.