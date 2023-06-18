Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 562 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.1 %
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.93%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
