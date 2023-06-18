Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.1% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.81.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

