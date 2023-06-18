Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 654 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $229.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.43. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

