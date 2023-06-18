Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.