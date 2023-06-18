Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 191.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $572,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in KLA by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,340,000 after purchasing an additional 298,731 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in KLA by 451.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 288,542 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in KLA by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,835,000 after acquiring an additional 248,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $464.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $412.02 and its 200 day moving average is $398.90. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $482.20.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.