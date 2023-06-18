Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $3.21 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,031 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,918.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $116,336,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
VGSH opened at $57.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $59.10.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
