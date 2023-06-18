Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 788 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $142.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.20 and a 200-day moving average of $142.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

