Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 137 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 9,723.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 162,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after buying an additional 160,431 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 175,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after purchasing an additional 143,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 91,947 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,471,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 397.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,144 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $392.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.85. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.80 and a fifty-two week high of $398.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

