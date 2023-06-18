Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 14,707 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,707 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

LIN stock opened at $375.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.27. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $378.50. The company has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Linde’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

