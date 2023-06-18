Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $564,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,194.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $611.46 and a 52 week high of $1,365.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 97.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,267.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,143.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.