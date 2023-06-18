Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265,599 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up approximately 2.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

