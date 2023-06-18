Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Tecnoglass has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $47.56 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $202.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 104.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

