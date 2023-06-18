Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Price Performance

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $202.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.86 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 54.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 515,151 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 82,567 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.