Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TX shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America cut Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

NYSE TX opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Ternium has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $45.81.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.93. Ternium had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Ternium’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 1,971.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ternium by 793.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

