TerraClassicUSD Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.99 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $120.20 million and $3.99 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00033186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,924,494 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,627,090 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

