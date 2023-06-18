Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Boosted by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $260.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $825.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.15.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

