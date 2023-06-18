The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Buys $90,025.00 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) Director Matthew Cohn purchased 2,500 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,986.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Cohn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, May 31st, Matthew Cohn purchased 508 shares of Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $16,149.32.

On Thursday, May 25th, Matthew Cohn bought 350 shares of Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $11,273.50.

Bancorp Stock Performance

TBBK stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $114.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.95 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 31.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,641,000 after buying an additional 192,639 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,997,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,170,000 after purchasing an additional 347,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,562,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,731,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,741 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bancorp

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.