The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Up 26.5% in May

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 5,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.82.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,631,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,218. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

