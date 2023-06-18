The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Short Interest Up 6.2% in May

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 403,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 733.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Buckle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Buckle in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

Buckle Stock Down 0.2 %

BKE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 820,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.04. Buckle has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $50.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.