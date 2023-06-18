The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SWZ)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1229 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SWZ opened at $8.29 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $8.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 29,054 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. 29.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

