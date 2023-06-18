ThetaDrop (TDROP) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ThetaDrop token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThetaDrop has a market cap of $16.32 million and $377,300.67 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

