THORChain (RUNE) Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00003188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $292.24 million and approximately $21.86 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 486,075,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 344,418,097 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

