Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 1.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,194.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,267.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,143.40. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $611.46 and a twelve month high of $1,365.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.