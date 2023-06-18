Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,382 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LYG shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.73) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.70) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

