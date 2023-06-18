Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial makes up approximately 1.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNHI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in CNH Industrial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.3861 dividend. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial.

