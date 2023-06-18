Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.33.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,543 shares of company stock worth $6,405,629 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.