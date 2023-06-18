tomiNet Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $346.11 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for $5.23 or 0.00019745 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. tomiNet has a market cap of $346.11 million and approximately $34.97 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,146,338 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 5.1340255 USD and is up 4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $33,952,177.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

