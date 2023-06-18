TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

