Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.66

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.66 and traded as low as C$0.99. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 62,889 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on TXP. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.00) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, April 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$233.04 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.75.
Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.
