Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $939.04

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 939.04 ($11.75) and traded as high as GBX 944 ($11.81). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 940 ($11.76), with a volume of 14,197 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.89) price objective on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 936.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of £281.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11,750.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

