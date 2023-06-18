Tradewinds LLC. Acquires Shares of 31,861 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,861 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,000. Walmart makes up about 2.8% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $84,381,204.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,372,767 shares in the company, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $84,381,204.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,372,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock worth $2,073,859,260 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

WMT stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.97 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.