Tradewinds LLC. Buys Shares of 3,961 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.7 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $137.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

