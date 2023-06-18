Tradewinds LLC. Buys Shares of 87,490 F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,490 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 846,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 62,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 31,149 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
F.N.B. Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE FNB opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
F.N.B. Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Raymond James cut their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.
F.N.B. Company Profile
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
