Tradewinds LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tradewinds LLC. lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,612 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus increased their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen Price Performance

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $297.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.18. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.11 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

