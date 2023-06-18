Tradewinds LLC. Invests $491,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,264,000 after buying an additional 404,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,519,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,833,000 after buying an additional 114,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,104,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,534,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV opened at $201.66 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $203.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.62 and a 200 day moving average of $184.58.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.