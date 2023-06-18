Tradewinds LLC. Makes New $3.95 Million Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000. Rockwell Automation accounts for 2.4% of Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $86,895.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,067 shares of company stock worth $4,638,955. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ROK opened at $315.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.86. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $321.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

