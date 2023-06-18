Tradewinds LLC. Makes New $303,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $57.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

