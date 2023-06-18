Tradewinds LLC. Makes New $455,000 Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 50,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 15,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

