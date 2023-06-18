Tradewinds LLC. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,422 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,671,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,608,000 after acquiring an additional 214,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,389,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,328 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

