Tradewinds LLC. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

