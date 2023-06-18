Tradewinds LLC. Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $165.03 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.96 and a 200-day moving average of $159.25. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

