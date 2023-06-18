Tradewinds LLC. Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.6% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 210,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 117.6% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 41,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 128,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.