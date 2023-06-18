Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,611 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

