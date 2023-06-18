Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 2.9% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.