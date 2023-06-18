Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 15,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth $216,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Southern by 16.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Southern by 44.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

SO opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

