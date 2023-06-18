Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Increases Holdings in 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of 374Water worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of 374Water in the second quarter worth $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of 374Water in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 374Water in the second quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of 374Water in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 374Water by 613.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 26,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Get 374Water alerts:

374Water Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SCWO opened at $3.42 on Friday. 374Water, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29.

About 374Water

374Water ( NASDAQ:SCWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. 374Water had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 153.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

374Water, Inc offers a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. It transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. The company offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.