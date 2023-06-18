Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Purchases 6,614 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned 0.49% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,360,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,586,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,694,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 795,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,411,000 after purchasing an additional 81,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,286,000.

MLPX stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $956.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

